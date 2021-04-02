NEWPORT—The Hope House of Cocke County will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, April 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will be held at Pigeon River Music in Newport.
The Project Waffle Family food truck will be on hand serving up waffle tacos. A wide variety of waffle tacos will be available like the Classic, Sweet Sunshine, the Chicken Bacon Aoli and the Small-Time Swine.
Tickets are $20 each and the price includes fries, a drink and tax.
Every ticket purchased will help provide eight meals to people in need.
Reach out to The Hope House of Cocke County on Facebook to secure your ticket. They are also available for purchase at Pigeon River Music and Southern Raine Boutique.
Taco choice must be made at the time of purchase to ensure ingredient availability. Tickets must be presented at the event.
Live music will be played throughout the afternoon featuring local bands and artists like Rivertown, Liberty Hill Quartet, CCHS Bluegrass Band, Haley Bradley, Brookfield Drive, Stone Mountain, and Vaden Landers.
The Hope House continues its efforts to bring a homeless shelter to the area. They are currently looking for office space and have partnered with Second Harvest to provide food to those in need.
Jennifer Hill, volunteer with The Hope House, said COVID slowed the group down, but they have remained active.
“COVID slowed down the process, but we have been active for two years,” Hill said.
“We completed the Point in Time count last year and are currently working on grants. Our goal is to build a homeless shelter in the city. We are all volunteers and the donations we receive go directly towards funding this shelter.”
Saturday’s event is being cosponsored by the local Modern Woodmen of America office.
The organization is matching the funds raised through the event to help more people in the community.
