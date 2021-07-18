The 2021 Fairest of the Fair pageant was held Saturday night at Southside Baptist Church in Newport. Adison Russell, Kourtney Clevenger, Caroline Brawley, Emma Mullen, Carly Wines and Caitlyn Strange competed in the pageant seeking the crown and a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Newport Federal Bank.
Caitlyn Strange was crowned Fairest of the Fair. First runner-up in the competition was Caroline Brawley, second runner-up Carly Wines and Kourtney Clevenger was named Miss Congeniality.
