NEWPORT—Newport’s City Board of Education spent time Monday evening receiving monthly updates from administrators and discussing Newport Grammar’s mask mandate.
The meeting lasted a mere half hour and all board members were present.
During the meeting, Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow asked school board members for their advice on how to handle students who refuse to wear a mask during the school day.
Morrow assured them they did not have any problems on the first day of school, but administrators need a plan in place for when and if the issue arises.
Newport Grammar School students are required to wear a mask during the school day based on Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
“I would think in the beginning we need to show as much caution as we can and to work with them especially young kids and the parents,” board member David Perryman said. “We are talking about safety.”
Chairwoman Jan Brooks concurred with Perryman and suggested that school administrators should counsel the student if he or she refuses to wear a mask with the next step being to make a phone call to the student’s parents.
Morrow advised board members that the school has received 600 more masks to give out to students.
In other news, Systems and Assessment Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton, advised there are 168 students who are enrolled for virtual learning, which makes up 25% of the school’s total enrollment.
The total number of students at Newport Grammar School increased slightly in the new school year. This year’s total number is between 660-670 students. The number does not reflect Pre-K.
Director of Schools Sandy Burchette expressed her appreciation to the teachers, staff and school administrators for their work thus far.
“I think we are moving forward.” Burchette stated. “We are taking one day at a time.”
Burchette told The Newport Plain Talk that extra measures are being taken to keep the school sanitized. According to Burchette, custodians are cleaning more by wiping all handrails and doorknobs. The school has also purchased a fog machine to help sanitize the school. Teachers and staff members are checking student’s temperatures each morning.
Board members approved the second reading of the following policies; #6.304 – Student discrimination, harassment, bullying, cyber bullying and intimidation. Policy #6.305 – Student concerns, Policy #6.3041 – Title IX and sexual harassment and Policy #6.709- Student fees and fines.
The board also granted tenure to Wendy Ball, Whitney Butler and Carla Sexton.
