COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Fair Association is happy to announce the return of the 73rd annual A&I Fair.
The group is excited for all the new entertainment that will be a part of the 2021 year.
A new carnival company will be joining the midway this year’s fair. Fox Creek Amusements from Kentucky will bring in all the rides that locals love.
The J BAR K Professional Rodeo Company will be joining the fair this year for a two night Rodeo with 8 different events included each night from roping, to saddle bronc riding, and barrel racing, just to name a few, and of course who can forget the bull riding.
This year the association is happy to invite RWA Revolutionary Wrestling Alliance, to the fair for a two night “Battle at the Fairgrounds” with former WWE/WCW/ECW & current IMPACT Wrestling Star “The Swingman” Johnny Swinger. Catch him and all the stars of RWA.
The Demolition Derby is sure to be a slamming show, and of course the fair will also have all the amazing livestock shows and entertainment, making this the best fair the association has ever had.
The theme this year is “Jam Packed Fun” and they have tried to jam pack all kinds of amusement, so there will be something for everyone.
They look forward to seeing everyone at the 73rd Annual Cocke County A&I Fair.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and gate admission for July 20-22 is $8.00 per person children 3 and under get in FREE. Arm bands can be purchased separately for carnival rides.
July 23-24 is one price night, $15 grants access to the fair as well as all the carnival rides.
