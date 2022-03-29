On March 28, Deputy Miranda Williams observed a yellow Nissan Xterra crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic multiple times while traveling on Rock Hill Road. As the vehicle turned left onto old Asheville Highway, Williams verified the tag was registered to a Black Cadillac. The vehicle pulled into Rock Hill stables where a traffic stop was performed.
The driver was identified as Karen Hayes. When asked why her vehicle went into the oncoming lane multiple times, Hayes allegedly stated the vehicle was “hard to steer.” Hayes also told Williams she did not have a license, registration, insurance or proof of ownership, such as a bill of sale. Hayes was checked through dispatch for a license status, which was shown to be revoked since December 2014 for Failure to Comply with Financial Responsibility.
Hayes was then taken into custody for Driving on a Revoked License. The report states that Hayes gave verbal permission to search the vehicle and said there would be no drugs or paraphernalia inside. Williams searched the vehicle and found multiple syringes in two separate wooden boxes in the rear of the vehicle along with a prescription medication that did not belong to Hayes.
Hayes was transported to the Cocke County Jail. She was asked if she had anything illegal on her person before entering the jail and allegedly denied having items or substances. Upon being searched at the jail, a corrections officer found a small clear bag with a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Hayes was additionally charged with Introduction into a Penal Institute. Hayes was issued citations for failure to maintain lane, financial responsibility and registration violation.
