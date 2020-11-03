NEWPORT—An investigation is underway after a Newport business was burglarized over the weekend.
On Sunday, Lt. Max Laughter was dispatched to Goddard Reality, located at 833 West Highway 25/70, concerning a vehicle that drove through a fence at 8 a.m.
Upon arrival, deputies met with Luke Goddard and Maci Goddard. Lt. Laughter spoke with Mrs. Goddard, who said she received alerts from the camera system that a vehicle was in the fenced in area on the property.
Goddard said as she and her boyfriend arrived, they observed an unknown white male subject carrying items from the building and loading them into a Suburban. The report stated that the Suburban belonged to co-business owner, Melissa Goddard.
According to the report, the unknown male subject fled from the building and got into the Suburban.
As the subject attempted to leave the parking lot, he reportedly crashed through the chain link fence nearly striking Mrs. Goddard’s vehicle.
The male then got onto to West Highway 25/70 and fled at a high rate of speed.
The report did not indicate what was stolen from the business.
