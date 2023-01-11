When grocery shopping, the higher egg prices have left many people in shock. Eggs that were about $1.63 a dozen in August have climbed to the $5 per dozen range.
The national average for a dozen eggs in November was $3.59, but that nationwide average hit $5.46 earlier this year. Egg prices climbed 49% during the last year, which is a greater increase than any other grocery category experienced.
The main culprit for the higher priced eggs was avian flu, which is also called bird flu. The United States experienced the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in history during the last year, which resulted in the death of millions of chickens. Chickens being raised for meat consumption are not affected by the disease, according to experts.
Agricultural Agent-County Extension Director for the University of Tennessee Extension Office Sarah Orr explained that the country has been dealing with outbreaks of avian influenza. She said that the disease is carried by migratory birds, which make their way across a large portion of the country — including Tennessee.
Orr explained that the migratory birds naturally commingle with domesticated birds as they make their way across the country. For example, geese or ducks may land in barnyards or near chicken houses, commingling with the chickens on a farm.
She explained that when a house has a bird that gets sick, they have to euthanize the entire chicken house to prevent the spread of the avian flu. She said that any nearby chicken houses will have to be quarantined until they are certain that the disease has not spread to them.
“Because many birds were infected and many birds had to be put down, we have fewer birds producing eggs,” Orr said. “A lot of people throughout the county have their own flock of chickens, and they should be attentive and realize that they are just as susceptible to the avian flu as the larger commercial poultry farms.”
While the avian flu cannot be transmitted to humans, it does spread much like the human flu with more outbreaks occurring during colder temperatures. As the temperatures warm, and as the avian flu mutates, hopefully it will run its course and there will be fewer infections.
Bio-security is essential to any chicken houses, Orr said. She said do not commingle any birds — and do not buy any adult chickens. If you find any sick or dead chickens, you should immediately contact the county extension office who will in turn contact the state veterinarian to look into the matter.
This past fall, there were no shows or sales of adult chickens because of the threat of avian flu.
“We don’t expect baby chicks to carry the avian flu, and their effects would be to a lesser extent, so they should not contaminate a house,” Orr said.
While baby chicks are expected to be available, she said it is a supply-demand situation, so the costs of chicks will be higher.
While there has been avian influenza reported in Tennessee, Orr does not know of any cases being reported in Cocke County. She said the only commercial poultry farms in Cocke County raise broilers for Koch Foods. However, there are some egg farms in Middle Tennessee.
“I cannot stress enough to enact proper bio-security to protect your flocks,” Orr said. “You cannot be too careful.”
She said that means do not bring in any other adult chickens and if you go near chickens elsewhere, be sure to wash your boots before you go into your chicken lot.
Orr said now is also a good time to support your local farmers and to put money back into the local economy. She said there are farmers who have more eggs than they can use themselves that they are willing to sell. She said to ask around in your community to see if anyone has fresh local eggs available.
If you have any questions about the avian flu, or about chickens in general, call the Cocke County Extension Office at (423) 623-7531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.