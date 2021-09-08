Each school year, Food City’s School Bucks program provides $700,000 in contributions to more than a thousand participating area schools.
Food City representatives recently presented Parrottsville Elementary with a check for $6,532 for participating in the 2020-2021 program.
“It goes without saying that the past year has certainly been one like no other. Most of our area schools have incurred significant expenses due to COVID-19 and need additional support. We’re pleased to be distributing contributions at a time when they need it most,” says Steven Smith, Food City president and chief executive office.
