Camp Mariposa Tennessee, hosted in partnership with WestCare Tennessee, is an addiction prevention and mentoring program for children ages 9 to 12 in East Tennessee who have been affected by the substance abuse of a family member.
The year-round program offers free day and weekend camps. While at camp, the children participate in traditional camp activities that are partnered with educational and support sessions to help participants learn critical life skills as well as self-care.
The camp offers additional recreational and social activities throughout the year, including outings that may consist of movies, bowling or sporting events to provide the youth, their families and the mentors opportunities to connect and have fun.
Camp Mariposa focuses on addressing many issues, including the following:
Developing trusting relationships with adult mentors
Learning addiction is a disease and is not the child’s fault
Connecting with friends who are in similar situations
Building confidence
Learning critical life skills
Having fun
These free youth services are designed to help children build confidence and have transformational experiences. Education and support activities are led by mental health professionals, and children are connected with trained mentors.
Throughout the year, there are additional events planned for campers, teens and their families to help prevent addiction and to create a safe, fun and supportive environment that works to break the addiction cycle.
All activities are free for eligible participants. The next weekend camp is set for Jan. 13-15. To learn more about Camp Mariposa, or to sign up for a future session, contact Camp Mariposa Tennessee Director Tessa Woods by email at tessa.woods@westcare.com or call (423) 608-7037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.