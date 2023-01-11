Camp Mariposa Tennessee, hosted in partnership with WestCare Tennessee, is an addiction prevention and mentoring program for children ages 9 to 12 in East Tennessee who have been affected by the substance abuse of a family member.

The year-round program offers free day and weekend camps. While at camp, the children participate in traditional camp activities that are partnered with educational and support sessions to help participants learn critical life skills as well as self-care.

