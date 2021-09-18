COCKE COUNTY—County Legislative Body members held a workshop Thursday evening to review a tentative spending plan for funds provided through the American Rescue Plan.
The county will receive a total of $6.8 million in federal funds to be distributed in two separate tranches. Guidelines on how the money can be spent are ever-changing, which leaves local leaders with more questions than answers.
They hope to receive a full set of guidelines from the state in the coming weeks. All expenditures made by the county must be tied to COVID related losses or needs created by the pandemic.
The current plan calls for $1.5 million to be allocated towards a stand-alone elections facility to help with social distancing for early voting. Commissioners hope the new structure can also be used as a meeting space and for storage.
Funds have been set aside for a mass communications system for the county. A total of $260,000 would be allocated towards the system that would spread information on vaccine availability, including boosters, and also be used in emergency situations.
Those same funds will also cover new digital radios for first responders. That includes all volunteer fire departments in the county.
COVID has made fundraising almost impossible for many of the county’s nonprofit organizations. Leaders hope to use $750,000 to help organizations recover from the pandemic.
Each group would submit specific requests for items they were unable to purchase due to limited fundraising opportunities. Those items would be purchased by the county and donated to each nonprofit.
The plan also calls for county employees to receive a one time bonus for work done throughout the pandemic. Exempt from the bonus would be elected officials and appointed employees.
As the guidelines change, the county may have to rework this part of the plan as many workers weren’t considered “essential” by the state.
One of the largest expenditures would be made to help support the Cosby water and sewer project. A total of $2 million would go towards the project that would help bring sewer to Cosby and Smoky Mountain schools.
The school system hopes to use some of their own federal funds towards the project. The remainder would be covered through state matching grants. The state has said that sewer, water and broadband projects will receive immediate approval in terms of spending.
“Every piece of guidance we have seen says that spending on water, sewer and broadband won’t raise any red flags,” said CLB chair Clay Blazer.
“The goal would be to get water and sewer to Cosby and Smoky Mountain schools as quickly as possible. The sewer system at Cosby is in poor shape and if it goes out you’re looking at 1,000 students not being able to attend school.”
Manney Moore, Director of County Schools, said the system can no longer be patched as the holding tank has been in place for four decades. The school has $450,000 available to replace the system, but would be willing to donate the money towards the larger project.
Lucas Graham, Economic Development Director and Partnership President, said the new water and sewer system would promote growth in the area.
“This new system would help offset some of the loss created by Conagra leaving,” Graham said.
“NU has signed the phase one contract for design and engineering for the project. The system would follow the river up Highway 73 to Wilton Springs and proceed up the road to Cosby and Smoky Mountain schools. Hopefully it would also run to our neighbors at the county line.”
Commissioners hope to vote on the water/sewer project during their October meeting. All other plans will be placed on hold until early 2022 as the state plans to develop a portal for counties to submit their spending requests for reviewal.
There is a chance that money may be spent and it does not meet a specific guideline. In that instance the county would be responsible for repaying the amount to the state.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger said the state will give feedback through the portal, but a positive review is no guarantee.
“The portal will be open for submissions starting January 4,” Ottinger said. “Even if we receive positive feedback it could still be rejected by the state. There is no guarantee or release of liability.”
With the majority of the spending taking place in 2022, the state is encouraging local governments to integrate their spending plans into their fiscal year budgets to be approved by the state comptroller.
Leaders will continue work on the spending plan over the coming months.
