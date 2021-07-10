1 million miles and counting

Frank Webb, a mail carrier with the US Postal Service, was recently presented a plaque and certificate for one million miles of safe driving. He additionally received his 30 year pin. “I love my job and the personal satisfaction it gives me, so it’s easy to get up everyday and come to work,” Webb said.
“The million mile award is something I’m very proud to receive. With all the distractions and multitasking us mail carriers must deal with daily, it certainly challenges all our senses and demands we be 100% focused on safety. I always take the extra second to look twice.” Tonya Gass, Post Master, presented Webb his award. Gass said that Webb is a true gentleman and great mail carrier. Webb is an Army veteran who resides in Dandridge.
