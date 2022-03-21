Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Judds Lane when he observed a passenger vehicle travel across the double yellow line. The report states that the vehicle continued to split both lanes before getting back into the correct lane of travel.
Damron conducted a traffic stop on West Hwy 25/70 for the violation and made contact with the driver, Joseph Kelley. After checking the occupants of the vehicle, Damron was notified by central dispatch that Kelley’s license was revoked. Damron asked Kelley if there was anything illegal inside the car, and Kelley stated “he didn't think so.”
Consent was given to search the vehicle, and Damron located a small clear container in between the driver’s seat and door containing a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
Four pipes, commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics, were also found inside the vehicle. Kelley was placed under arrest and transported by Newport City Police to the County Jail for booking. He was charged with Possession of Schedule II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.