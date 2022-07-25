Red Sand Project

The Tennessee Department of Health and community partners across the state will come together this week to participate in the Red Sand Project in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Week.

The Red Sand Project is an interactive art exhibition designed to bring awareness, recognize and help to end human trafficking. The red sand in the sidewalk installations is created to show how human trafficking survivors have fallen in the cracks in society.

