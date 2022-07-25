The Tennessee Department of Health and community partners across the state will come together this week to participate in the Red Sand Project in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Week.
The Red Sand Project is an interactive art exhibition designed to bring awareness, recognize and help to end human trafficking. The red sand in the sidewalk installations is created to show how human trafficking survivors have fallen in the cracks in society.
"We want organizations, community partners, and advocates to come together for people in our communities" said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald. “With this project, we hope the sight of red sand in cracks in the sidewalk will keep victims from falling through the cracks in our awareness and systems meant to support them.”
Human trafficking, also known as modern day slavery, continues to remain a major public health concern. It is estimated that 40.3 million people are being trafficked worldwide. In 2020, the National Human Trafficking Hotline identified 10,583 trafficking situations, with 165 cases reported in Tennessee.
Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger and members of the business community joined the Tennessee Department of Health for a special ceremony at the Tanner Building Monday morning. Ottinger presented a special proclamation to acknowledge the week of awareness.
