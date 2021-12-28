The county has experienced another spike in COVID cases over the holidays, with 221 new cases being reported in the last seven days. These cases pushed the county’s total over 8,000 since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-related deaths also took an uptick, with 163 total fatalities being reported to the county’s COVID dashboard.Nine new cases were reported on December 27, leaving the county with 284 active COVID cases.
In the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 47 reported COVID tests per day, with an average positive rate of 27.7%. The county is nearing 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine distributed. An estimated 51.4% of the county’s population has received at least one dose, and about 46.6% are fully vaccinated.
