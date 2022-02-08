U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) joined a bipartisan, bicameral group of 44 lawmakers in calling for the permanent extension of expanded coverage of telehealth services to be included in must-pass legislation in February.
Early in the pandemic, Senator Blackburn pushed the Trump Administration to waive certain regulations that were preventing Medicare patients from taking advantage of telehealth services.
Throughout this pandemic we have seen how telecommunications systems can help triage and assess ill patients remotely using nurse advice lines, provider visits by telephone, text monitoring systems, video conference, or other telehealth and telemedicine methods can reduce exposure for our most vulnerable.
These provisions will expire unless congressional leaders act to extend those measures or make them permanent.
