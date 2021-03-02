COCKE COUNTY—Josh Smith, Animal Control Officer for Cocke County, takes pride in doing the best job possible. He and his wife, Bryanna, are the proud parents of two beautiful children and reside in the area. Before taking this position Smith worked at the county jail, but was drawn to work with animals.
“Sometimes animals have no voice. I wanted to help them to have a voice. The shelter is wonderful. We are blessed with a great group of employees and volunteers. Many, many volunteer hours are put in to help make our shelter a success,” Smith said.
Josh is much more than a dogcatcher. He often takes animals home with him to give them a chance to relax and have a break from shelter life. By doing so he gains valuable information about their behavior and habits to share with prospective owners.
According to John Martin, shelter operations manager, “He is out there helping the community. Josh truly wants to make a difference, and he always goes the extra mile.”
This statement can be taken literally. In one instance two hounds were found with tags but no address. Instead of bringing them to the shelter and hoping for the owners to inquire, Smith took it upon himself to contact every possible owner from the information that he had.
After several attempts and miles of traveling from one place to another the owners were located. The hounds had traveled 37 miles from home, but Smith’s tremendous efforts reunited the grateful owners with their much loved dogs.
Smith stated, “If any of your animals need help call the shelter. We have a food pantry available to help you care for the needs of your pet. If you are going through a hard time we won’t judge you; we just want to help. We don’t want any animal to go hungry.”
