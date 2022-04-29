DEL RIO—The Brushy Mountain Bear Club will once again host the Del Rio Ramp Festival on May 7 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Club’s Pavilion near the base of Round Mountain.
The spectacular scenery of the Smoky Mountains is the background for a day of this community gathering, which welcomes everyone for a day of family fun, good food and music.
The Club has enlisted legendary ramp chef Gary Watts to supervise the kitchen at the pavilion. Menu items consist of, ramps and eggs, potatoes, bacon, soup beans, cornbread, hotdogs and chips, and drinks. Parking assistance is available, and there is handicap accessible restrooms on site.
The well known local musical group, Big Creek Bluegrass, will perform throughout the afternoon. The Bear Club welcomes everyone and admission is free. There is a charge for food items. Bring your lounge chairs and a good appetite for a fun filled day.
“We are first and foremost a community service club with a long history of supporting our schools, those with medical issues, anyone who needs a little extra help with chores and we’ve been known to deliver a load of firewood too when the winter winds blow,” said Tristan Williams, President of the Club. “We are proud of our mountain heritage and our people and believe that helping each other is the American way.”
The Bear Club Pavilion is located on Highway 107 just below the start up to Round Mountain. From the Post Office on Highway 25/70 in Del Rio, take 107 to the end and the Ramp Festival will be in plain view.
More information is available from Chairperson Nancy Brown at 423-487-4136 or Secretary Sherry Walden at 423-415-5733.
