NEWPORT—On May 12, Newport Medical Center (NMC) welcomed several community members to “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes.” State Representative Jeremy Faison, Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway, and Pastor Rich Lloyd of First Baptist Newport spent their Wednesday shadowing NMC staff to learn more about what goes into a day’s work at the hospital.
Newport Medical CEO Scott Williams brought the event with him when he joined the hospital at the beginning of the year.
“I first saw it when I worked at Mountain States [Health Alliance] many years ago. I’ve done this everywhere I’ve worked, and I think it’s critically important for us to create a stronger bond between our community and our hospital,” Williams said.
At the end of the event, participants gathered in a conference room to share their experiences over a lunch provided by NMC’s nutrition specialists.
Rep. Faison walked with several nurses in Medical-Surgical and in the Critical Care Unit. He spoke first at the lunch and detailed his observation of the importance of efficiency in the hospital’s computerized documentation.
“One of my takeaways today is how much time they have to spend on a computer... I was amazed how much tracking they had to do,” Faison told the group.
Pastor Rich Lloyd echoed Rep. Faison’s sentiment about the computer system, and he commented on the efficiency he witnessed as he observed the ER and followed a patient through two procedures.
“The thing that will always strike me is the efficiency; people know what they’re doing. We always think about it from a patient perspective. We go in, we have whatever we have, and then we go home. But from the hospital side… the amount of turnover that takes place and the efficiency of care… it’s mind-boggling in my view. It’s pretty amazing how they do all that so quickly,” said Lloyd.
“It’s an affirmation of what I’ve always known,” he said about the event. “If we need to come here, or our family needs to come here as patients, we’re in good hands.”
Joe Esway of the CCEMA spent his time speaking with NMC’s front desk operator and reviewing the hospital’s Hazard Mitigation Plan before walking with nurses through the CCU and the ICU.
“I think the thing that I was pleasantly surprised with was the longevity of the people that I met today. Decades, they’ve been here. I think the person that’s been here the least amount of time that I walked with today was 21 years. I think that says enormous things for the organization and the profession,” Esway said.
Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger spent her morning in the Obstetrics Unit. She commented on the versatility of the staff, and their willingness to adapt.
“I know, from being on the task force and getting reports, about having to put people from Med-Surg in there. I couldn’t imagine if my specialty were delivery, having to be in delivery mode and then switch to a cardiac arrest and various things. The fact that they’re not ER nurses and didn’t sign up for that and can go with that flow says a lot about them to me,” Ottinger told the group.
She also commented on the importance of having staff members who spoke Spanish, as one of the two families in the OB Unit was a primarily Spanish-speaking family.
“The fact that you have members on your team that can take what would be a high stress time, even more stressful if there’s a language barrier… I love that you can nurture that and make sure that everybody is all-inclusive and they’re getting the support that they need,” Ottinger said.
Deanna Hill, NMC’s Chief Nursing Officer, commended the community leaders for their willingness to participate in the event and thanked them for their perspective.
“It’s important that we get to know them and they get to know us so that they have a better understanding of what our hospital is all about,” said Hill. “Either they give ideas for things we can do differently, or maybe there’s something we get used to seeing on a day-to-day basis, and they see something in it that we don’t see. I was amazed how willing the community leaders were to come in. I thought I’d have to call 50 million to get four, but everyone I called the first time was very willing to come in.”
At the end of the lunch, Williams talked about the importance of the event.
“I really want our community to understand that the work that is done here is sacred work, it’s work that is tireless, it’s work that wonderful people do, day and night, weekends, and holidays. You name it, they’re doing it,” Williams said.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to do once a year during National Hospital Week, to take leaders within our community and help them understand that this is the work we do, and this is why we do it, and to have them be close to the caregivers that are so important to us. That’s why we do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.