NEWPORT—Local resident Ray Suttles notified the Plain Talk on Thursday morning of an attempted telephone scam.
Suttles said the caller identified himself as a representative of Comcast, who offered a three-months’ refund to Suttles because of an earlier loss of service.
The caller then asked Suttles for information for a so-called “form” needed to execute the refund. “At that point, I realized it was a scam and hung up,” said Suttles, who then called Comcast and confirmed no such offer is being made.
Suttles said he planned to notify local authorities of the effort.
