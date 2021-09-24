DEL RIO—A 25-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen Thursday evening while struggling over a shotgun with her husband.
Hannah Mansfield was transported from the scene to Del Rio Elementary, where she was placed in a helicopter and flown to a local hospital.
Multiple witnesses at the scene identified her husband, 24-year-old Justin Mansfield, as the shooter.
Deputies spoke with the victim’s mother, Angela Templin, who stated that she received a phone call from her daughter asking if she had a place for her to stay.
Templin advised that her daughter’s husband had attempted to throw her out of their home. Templin said she lost connection with her daughter and received no answer when she called back.
Abigail Templin, the victim’s sister, tried to call and said that Justin Mansfield answered the phone. She alleged that Mansfield said if she called his home again he was “going to burn her house down.”
Family members went to the Blue Mill Road home to check on Mansfield and her child. They knocked on the door several times, and the report states that Justin Mansfield yelled at them and told them to leave the property.
Witnesses say that Mr. Mansfield came outside holding a shotgun and “lunged” at Eddie Templin. A physical altercation occurred, and Mr. Templin was able take the shotgun away from Mansfield.
Mansfield was able to get the gun back and allegedly fired a round into the ground near the front porch when Mrs. Templin approached the home.
Mansfield told everyone to leave the property at that time. As they were leaving, witnesses allege that Mansfield attempted to fire the shotgun again but was stopped by his wife who grabbed the gun.
The two struggled over the firearm and ended up in the foyer of the residence. The report states that during the struggle the firearm discharged hitting Mrs. Mansfield in her upper abdomen.
She was taken by vehicle to Del Rio’s VFD due to First Call being at level zero during the time of the incident.
An ambulance from Madison County, NC came to assist the victim.
Justin Mansfield was arrested and transported to the County Jail.
He faces four counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated domestic assault.
