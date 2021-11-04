NEWPORT—Looking for something fun to do with the family that is free? Bring the family on out to the Cocke County Emergency Responders Association’s Emergency Service Day this Saturday morning, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cocke County Fairgrounds.
Adults and kids can visit with local and regional first responders who will be bringing Firetrucks, K-9 Teams, Jaws of Life, Swift Water Rescue Equipment, Search & Rescue Equipment, Police Crusers, Ambulances, a 15’ foot tall Smoky the Bear, Helicopter (weather permitting), Mary-Poppins and much more.
Have you ever wanted to spray a modern-day fire hose? Both adults and kids will be able to put a live 1¾” fire hose in their hands and flow water.
Another big draw to this morning of “family” fun, will be Mary-Poppins with the Cocke County “County Mounties.” Deputy Shanor will be there with her horse, Mary-Poppins, which is always a BIG event for the kids. Mom, Dad, Kids, come out and get your picture with Mary-Poppins.
The CCERA’s annual Emergency Service Day is presented each year for citizens of Cocke County to come out and get to know their first responders a little better. It is also a time to give a chance for the kids to put their hands on and see some to the equipment that our first responders use on a daily basis to serve and protect our county.
