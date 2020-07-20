NEWPORT—The Newport Police Department is searching for a male subject who crashed his motorcycle into the Pigeon River following a pursuit on Saturday, July 18.
Patrolman Jessy Burgess was patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 when he observed a red motorcycle, operated by John Dillan Dorsey, 28, Musterfield Road, traveling at a high rate of speed.
Ptl. Burgess said as he initiated his emergency lights for Dorsey to stop, Dorsey continued toward East Broadway.
Officers pursed Dorsey through East Main Street and McMahan Avenue where Dorsey reportedly drove on the sidewalk in front of Newport Dry Goods and continued toward Food City East.
According to the report, Dorsey then traveled on East Highway 25/70 where he passed several cars and nearly struck a motorist head on.
Officers continued to pursue Dorsey on Highway 340 and Highway 321.
Dorsey then turned on Rock Hill Road where he crashed his motorcycle into the French Broad River and reportedly swam away from officers.
While officers were at the accident scene, Dorsey’s girlfriend, Cherokee Cobb, arrived at the scene where she confirmed that the motorcycle belonged to Dorsey. Cobb stated she did not know why Dorsey ran from officers.
Warrants have been issued for Dorsey’s arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.