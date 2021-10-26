The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred during the morning hours of Friday, October 22. The victim was identified as Hank Douglas, Jr. Deputy Joshua Boyce responded to the area of Rock Hill Road around 7 a.m. that morning after drivers reported seeing a man trying to flag down vehicles.
The report states that Douglas’ had blood around his abdomen region and groin area. Douglas told deputies that two males in a white Chevrolet truck “jumped” him and “stabbed” him. He advised that he did not know the males, and that the incident occurred on Woodson Road.
First Call EMS arrived on scene and transported Douglas to the Cocke County Fairgrounds to be flown to UT Medical Center. Law enforcement followed a blood trail across Rock Hill to Woodson Road. The blood trail led them to a residence at 145 Woodson Road. Deputies served a search warrant on the residence later that day and made entry into the home.
They searched the home for occupants but none were found. Deputy Damron attempted to move a coffee table in the living room and noticed it was abnormally heavy. Deputies opened the table and found Amanda Ball inside.
Ball was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail on the charge of resisting stop, frisk, arrest and search. During the search of the residence deputies found two hypodermic needles and cut straws. Ball was additionally charged with introduction into a penal facility and possession of schedule II. CCSO Chief Deputy C.J. Ball said the investigation is still ongoing. At least one suspect has been identified in the stabbing.
