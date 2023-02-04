25/70 Convenience Center

This sign outside the 25/70 “Reidtown” Convenience Center advises that use of the center is for Cocke County residents only and not for use by Jefferson County residents.

 PHOTO BY DAVE RUTHENBERG

Newport Plain Talk readers have spoken and the results from our online poll left no doubt the overwhelming majority have no interest in placing a window sticker on their vehicle to identify them as county residents when using the county’s convenience centers.

In a seven-day online poll posted at newportplaintalk.com, a whopping 72.1% of respondents voted no on the proposal with only 29.1% in favor among the over 200 readers who participated in the poll.

