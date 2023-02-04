Newport Plain Talk readers have spoken and the results from our online poll left no doubt the overwhelming majority have no interest in placing a window sticker on their vehicle to identify them as county residents when using the county’s convenience centers.
In a seven-day online poll posted at newportplaintalk.com, a whopping 72.1% of respondents voted no on the proposal with only 29.1% in favor among the over 200 readers who participated in the poll.
The centers are intended for the exclusive use of Cocke County residents and recently discussions have ensued about residents from other counties making use of the facilities.
Outgoing Sanitation Board of Cocke County Chairman Tony Heavner floated the idea at the board’s Jan. 19 meeting of using stickers to better ensure only Cocke County residents use the facilities.
Heavner reported then that Newport Printing has examples of window decals in three sizes, 1” by 2,” 1.5” by 2.5,” and 2” by 2,” which can be used to identify in-county residents at the convenience centers.
The Jan. 21 story in The Newport Plain Talk also noted that it has been pointed out by Green For Life Environmental (GFL), which contracts with the county for waste hauling and disposal, that a lot of out-of-county trash is being dumped in Cocke County, adding to the disposal fees paid by the county.
But readers were, for the most part, not impressed with the idea, with many pointing out that license plates currently display the county.
A representative sample of Facebook comments on The Newport Plain Talk Facebook page:
”Other counties use the cars tags to say who can use their dumpsters.”
”Is this for real? Don’t we already pay taxes?”
”How much are they going to charge for the sticker?”
”No. My god this county has the worst leadership I have ever seen. No one wants to come to Cocke Co. Why would anyone drive to our county just to dump garbage at a ‘convenience ctr?’”
”No, if you live in Cocke County you have a right to dispose of your trash in one of our centers. Are you trying to encourage people to once again dump trash on the side of roads? I cannot imagine a lot of people would travel to Cocke County just to dump trash.”
”Let’s pay to breathe while we’re at it geez.”
”Cocke County does not provide trash pickup for county residents. Cost to cover our entire county would cause a big increase in property taxes.”
”No. Our Trash should be picked up as we pay taxes!!! I’m disabled and on a fixed income, since I can not bring my trash to the dumpsters as I cannot carry them or lift the trash into my vehicle Therefore, I have to pay over $300.00 a per year on a fixed income to a trash pick up company for my trash to be picked up that Cocke County is responsible for!!!”
”Thing is I don’t have a truck to haul trash ... so my friends or family not from my county may take my trash off for me...but I have my ID ... so unless you start checking ID ... you really can’t say by looking at a tag.”
”And what would the tourists that rent cabins etc do.”
”Not all (tourist cabins) have trash cans. When we rented we had to take our trash to the convenience center.”
”NO, Convenience centers are so inconvenient. Also I don’t feel like a lot of out of county residents are driving here to dump their trash lol. They may have an out of county tag, but who cares. This will also encourage people to litter.”
There was no formal vote on the stickers taken at the board’s most recent meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.