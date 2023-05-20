The annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony was held Friday morning at the Cocke County Courthouse. Several local citizens, as well as several law enforcement officers, attended the ceremony.

The program began with the Cocke County Navy Junior Officers Reserve Training Corp (JROTC) presenting the colors and Megan Stinson singing the national anthem. Brother Randy Forbes, who is a Cocke County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) deputy, gave the invocation and benediction.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.