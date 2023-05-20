A wreath honored law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. A white rose was placed on the table in memory of each officer recognized during the roll call during the Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony.
At the Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony on Friday, from left, are Regional Law Enforcement Academy Training Coordinator Myles Cook, Cocke County Sheriff’s Department Assistant Chief Chuck Evans, Newport Mayor Roland A. Dykes, III, Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis and Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball.
Kiersten Ensley is shown holding her daughter, Everleigh Ensley, at the Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony on Friday morning. Everleigh, who is wearing a dress featuring a sheriff’s department car, is the daughter of Cocke County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jalynn Ensley.
The annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony was held Friday morning at the Cocke County Courthouse. Several local citizens, as well as several law enforcement officers, attended the ceremony.
The program began with the Cocke County Navy Junior Officers Reserve Training Corp (JROTC) presenting the colors and Megan Stinson singing the national anthem. Brother Randy Forbes, who is a Cocke County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) deputy, gave the invocation and benediction.
Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis and Newport City Mayor Roland A. Dykes, III, issued a joint proclamation recognizing Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is to be observed during Police Week, which is May 15 through May 21.
Myles Cook, the training coordinator with the regional law enforcement academy at Walters State Community College, was the guest speaker. CCSD Assistant Chief Chuck Evans conducted a roll call of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, and as each name was called, a deputy placed a white rose on the table in front of the wreath honoring those officers.
The Sullivan County Honor Guard presented the 21-gun salute before Trooper Kemper played “Taps” then Luke Deghetto played “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes.
Sheriff C.J. Ball thanked those in attendance, and asked for their continued support of those serving in a peace officer capacity.
