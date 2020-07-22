NEWPORT—The Newport Police Department reported a baby was born unexpectedly inside a tractor trailer truck on Interstate 40 Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the Exit 435 Westbound ramp to assist EMS after a woman gave birth in a semi-truck. Upon arrival, Officers Lindsey McMillan and Joshyua Shults spoke with the driver, Trevon Deaver, 26, Garysburg, who confirmed that his girlfriend, Nashayla Jones, 20, gave birth to a baby. However, neither Jones nor Deaver knew she was pregnant.
According to the report, First Call EMS said the baby was alive and is nearly 20 weeks old. The baby was transported to the Newport Medical Center.
