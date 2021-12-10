NEWPORT—The Cocke County Budget Committee met Monday afternoon in the Chancery Courtroom of the County Annex. Several minor budgets transfers and amendments were approved, but the majority of the conversation centered on American Rescue Plan funds.
Cocke County will be awarded more than $7 million dollars in federal funds to combat issues that were created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first tranche has already been given to the county government, but local leaders are hesitant to spend any of those dollars without further guidance from the state.
Information is being disseminated to the state, and in turn the counties, on a regular basis. The rules counties must follow continue to change with each passing day. Details and final guidance may come before the end of December.
The biggest issue leaders face is if any portion of the funds are spent incorrectly the county would be forced to repay them.
Clay Blazer, County Legislative Body chairman, said having no clear direction from the state has been frustrating.
“The biggest issue is that we can’t afford to pay this money back if it’s spent improperly,” Blazer said. “We don’t have the fund balance in place to cover any major expense. People think the county is rolling in money, but many people don’t know some bring in their own office supplies because they have no money.
“You can do some great things with these funds, but I don’t know how any county is making a huge difference right now when they don’t know how to spend it.”
Conversations have been had in multiple meetings about providing county employees with a one time bonus using the funds. Mayor Crystal Ottinger said that option is still on the table but may be more difficult than first anticipated.
The county may be required to prove that each person within a department was an essential worker throughout the pandemic. Also, documentation on hours worked may be needed to provide each employ with a specific monetary amount.
The mayor and commissioners have considered a $2,000 to $3,000 bonus for each employee. Without the final piece of guidance in place, Ottinger said it would be difficult to move forward.
“The bonuses are possible, but we’re still waiting on the state,” Ottinger said.
“A bonus of $2,000 to $3,000 dollars for each employee would be about $1 million. We don’t have the money to pay that back. I hate that the state hasn’t told us how we can use this money.
“County employees deserve the bonus, and we could give it to them right now. However, the current guidelines say they can’t make past a certain hourly amount, and they can’t be past the county average of pay based on their hours worked.”
Ottinger went on to say all time sheets for employees would need to be pulled to calculate their hours worked to satisfy current guidelines. On top of all the other concerns, zero clarity has been given on whether working from home would qualify an employee to receive a portion or all of a bonus. She said the final guidance from the state may throw all the previous information out the window.
“There hasn’t been a single person in a meeting that has said county employees won’t be given a bonus,” Ottinger said. “We just need to wait and make sure we are in compliance and follow the regulations.”
A submission portal through the state is set to open in early January. Counties across the state can submit spending requests at that time to be reviewed. While the state may not give a yes or no answer directly, it will give the county a general direction to follow in terms of fund allocation.
The county has the option of creating a spending plan that can also be sent to the state for a review. Without knowing all the restrictions, leaders see that as a fruitless endeavor. A plan may be created after the first of the year when more definitive information is available.
