NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing several charges including attempted second degree murder after he brutally assaulted a female on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Deputies were dispatched to 1536 Big Way in Newport, concerning a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, Deputy Joshua Boyce made contact with the victim, Carrie Ann Carpenter, 33, who advised that earlier that morning she told Donte Jonathan Decoteau, 30, to leave the residence.
Shortly after doing so, a physical altercation occurred, which resulted in Decoteau taking Carpenter’s phone and breaking a glass plate in the process.
Carpenter told deputies that Decoteau punched and kicked her and then took a piece of broken glass and cut her neck.
Deputy Boyce reported that Carpenter sustained injuries to her face and neck area but refused medical treatment.
According to the report, Decoteau has been charged with domestic violence twice in the last six months in Cocke County and was previously on probation for the charges.
Decoteau fled from the residence but was apprehended and placed under arrest on Monday, Dec. 28.
He is facing charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and interfering with an emergency call.
