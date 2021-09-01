The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces the application dates for this year’s cost share program are Oct. 1-7. This year, there is a new option to the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) for citizens who are new to farming.
TAEP has supported agricultural production projects through a cost share program for more than 15 years and has invested nearly $207 million in 68,748 producer projects.
Approval notifications will be mailed mid-December. Program purchases can be made starting Oct. 1, 2021 and must be completed by the program’s final reimbursement request deadline. Participants should make purchases and submit reimbursement requests in a timely manner to avoid processing delays.
TDA will conduct a free TAEP application and reimbursement guidelines for 2021-2022 webinar Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. CDT. Participants must register at this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c4XaEJnhQXentPcmQz1PIA. For more information about the program, visit www.TN.gov/taep and for applications, visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/farms/taep/applications.html or call 1-800-342-8206.
