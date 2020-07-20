PARROTTSVILLE—Newport Utilities water crews have scheduled a water outage in the Parrottsville area for Wednesday, July 22. This work is required due to the bridge replacement on Old Hwy 321 at Hwy 340, over Clear Creek.
NU will be installing new water lines and making new tie-ins. NU crews will construct the new water lines on Tuesday, July 21 and make new tie-ins on Wednesday, July 22.
Water must be turned off while the tie-ins are being made. Some water reserves will be available, but will diminish as work continues until all tie-ins are complete.
NU water crews will begin the tie-ins on Wednesday, July 22, at approximately 8 a.m. and anticipate completing by 2 p.m. The water outage will affect customers along Old Parrottsville Highway at Carpenter Road to Old Parrottsville Hwy at North 340.
Roads affected include Parrottsville School, Clear Rd., Windsong Dr., Bacon Valley Rd., North Ridge Dr., Mobile Way, Forest Hills Dr., Lebanon Rd., Cascade Rd., Sweeten Rd., Clear Creek Rd., Dawson Rd., Idle Way, Spring Valley Dr., Clear Springs Way, Shadow Brook Way, Vick Dr., Oak Hammock Ln., Winterpark Trail, Emerald Dr., White Tail Rd, Edenwood Way, Edenbrook Way and Edenview Way.
The water outage will also affect the Rural Medical Clinic, Parrottsville Post Office, and Parrottsville Methodist Church.
Once the tie-ins are complete, NU water crews will flush lines. Please be aware that there may be some sediment or murky water initially. Turning on the taps to allow sufficient water to run will clear any discoloration.
NU asks that commuters and residents be aware of crews working in and around the roadways as safety of the public and the NU crews is the highest priority.
