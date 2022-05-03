County officials submitted a grant application for recovery housing on Friday that could turn the Cocke County Veterans Memorial Building into seven housing units for women and their children as they recover from the effects of substance misuse disorders.
If the county is selected as a recipient, the Community Development Block Grant would provide between $250,000 and 750,000 in federal money to be spent on renovation of the building and completion of the living area and counseling center.
During a meeting at the Chancery Courtroom in the Annex, County Mayor Crystal Ottinger said public support for the endeavor has been positive, and that she has requested the maximum allowance of $750,000.
The building will undergo major improvements and renovations, restoring interior mainstays such as the gym and auditorium to its original glory, and modernizing it to suit the purposes of recovery housing by providing living units and a kitchen inside.
If the program ever stops in the future, full control of the building would return to the American Legion, who has deeded the building in-kind, to be used indefinitely by the foundation for as long as the program continues.
