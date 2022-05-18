County School System representatives presented their new fiscal year requests to the County Budget Committee this week. The sudden shortfall created by the lack of funds for School Resource Officers (SRO) and the rising cost of fuel has leaders concerned for next year’s budget.
Manney Moore, Director of County Schools, started with good news about the current fund balance, which is up compared to prior years, but does little to help the system given the rise in costs associated with staying operational.
“The good news is our fund balance is up, and we were able to grow it by about a million through various things. Just like I told our board, a lot of those are ESSER (Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief) related, and we are in the process of calculating what the true bottom line will be for us when all this is said and done,” Moore said. “Things that ESSER can pay for right now we’re allowing them to pay for. When it’s over things will either be cut or given back. It’s still good news for us.
“The bad news is just like our fund balance has gone up; everything else has gone up also. In transportation, maintenance and technology alone were budgeting about $500,000 more than we have in the past. Maintenance is all in regard to parts and equipment supplies. The cost of transportation for everything drives those up. Those were really not a choice. In other words we didn’t really invest in a new program or add on anything. It is what it is right now.”
See the full story in the weekend edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.