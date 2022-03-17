Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to the area of Rankin Road and Woodson Road in reference to a hit a run that occurred at the intersection. Ensley made contact with the driver, Daniel Withrow, and passenger, Henry Canada. Both individuals stated they were behind a red two door car on Rankin Road that turned onto Woodson road, then immediately back out onto Rankin Road, colliding with their vehicle.
The accident caused their vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a ditch before it came back onto Rankin Road. The vehicle in question sped away leaving behind a red Honda bumper and bumper cover. Canada complained of leg pains as a result of the accident and was treated by First Call at the scene.
Ensley and other deputies searched the area for a vehicle matching the description and damage. They located a red Honda Accord parked near Elena Lane. Dispatch reported that the vehicle was registered to Charles Lawrence Ellis.
Deputies spoke with Ellis who stated he had been in an accident “down on the road near the school,” and had left the scene due to not having a license. Ellis was placed under arrest for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving While License Revoked.
