NEWPORT—Newport Utilities board members met Tuesday morning where they received updates from several departments, and also discussed ongoing audits and investigations into the company.
General Manager Michael Williford addressed the board and he briefly discussed two audits that are currently in progress.
Williford said the compliance audit ordered by TVA will soon be complete, which will allow the external auditors to finish their probe.
“We are working through the TVA compliance audit and are pretty close to closing things out. Once that is finished, the external auditor can finish theirs when we find a few outstanding items we are still tracking down,” Williford said.
“Our regular financial audit will be delayed for the next few years due to how deep the auditor is having to dive into things. We will probably have the audit back in March or April, then the next audit won’t be finished until January of February of next year. It will probably be that way the following year then hopefully we will be back to normal, unless the investigations carry on.”
In October of 2019, members of the board were told that the State of Tennessee Comptroller’s office had launched an investigation into the utility in September of that year.
Federal investigators arrived at Newport Utilities in July of 2020 as part of the investigation into “alleged irregularities” at the company.
Board members asked Williford how long investigations such as these can last.
He said depending on the scope, it can take a significant amount of time.
“It depends on the scale of the investigation, but it can drag out for a while. COVID has stopped some of the face to face meetings that are necessary. We could be looking at a two to three year investigation.”
Currently NU operates under the control of the Newport City Council with board members being appointed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The NU board is looking at the available options to become an independent entity.
Chairman Craig Wild has asked for a workshop to be held with the NU board and City Council to discuss the potential change in authority.
Board member Claude Gatlin said the board needs to look at all the options to “bring the board into the 21st century.”
Board member Diane Stokely asked for a list of pros and cons to the decision, and what problems there may be with a transfer of power.
Williford noted that the opinion of utilities providers in Northeast and West Tennessee would be valuable as many have already gone through a similar process.
The board hopes to hold this joint meeting at the first of the new year.
During the department reports portion of the meeting, Chris Calhoun, V/P of Technology and Customer Service, told board members the water department continues its work replacing cast iron pipe along Industrial Road.
The department requested quotes for 2,500 feet of 6 inch ductile pipe.
Three of the six companies contacted provided quotes for the needed materials. American Ductile Iron Pipe submitted the lowest bid of $14.72 per foot, which equates to a total cost of $36,800.
The board approved the purchase of the iron pipe from American Ductile at the proposed price.
Calhoun said pumps have failed at two different wastewater pump stations.
A pump at the Sonoco pump station failed several months ago leaving no point of failure, according to Calhoun.
The station has been running on a back up pump since the initial failure.
Calhoun requested and received approval to purchase a replacement pump at a cost of $25,385.
The second pump failure occurred at the Regency pump station.
That pump was originally installed in 1976. Board members approved the purchase of a replacement pump for the station at a cost of $45,850.
After finishing those department updates, Calhoun moved on to the broadband department.
As of Dec. 16 broadband subscribers totaled 3,236. The waiting list for installations continues to grow as more customers are seeking NU’s broadband service. More than 1,600 are now on the list with 1,009 awaiting wireless service.
Calhoun said the waiting list for wireless alone would account for 22% of NU’s available capacity.
Using a max capacity of available customers by sector shows 4,127 available macro site customers and 501 small cell customers.
Ten of the 11 macro sites are now operational and construction of the final site began on Dec. 14 in Edwina.
In finishing his report, Calhoun told the board NU will receive $159,000 paid out over the next 10 years as part of the Rural Development Opportunity Fund.
NU bid on several areas throughout the county to expand their broadband network.
Calhoun said a large telecommunications company was awarded a large portion of the county.
“The majority of CBGs in our operational area were awarded to a large telecommunications company. This large company was awarded $1.22 billion nationwide,” Calhoun said.
“NU remains under a required quiet period so we can’t discuss that company’s name, but the information is available on the FCC’s website for those that are interested.”
The next NU Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 10:30 a.m.
It has not been determined whether that meeting will be held in-person or via Zoom.
