English Mountain Christian Church (Cosby Highway at 166 Epley Road) announces a series of events for the Easter season. Thursday evening, April 14, 6:00 pm, a Maundy Thursday covered dish supper, devotional by Rick Carr, and communion service.
On Easter Sunday, April 17, Mike Richardson will lead a Sunrise Service, beginning at 7:00 am which will be followed by a Fellowship Breakfast. Sunday School will begin at 8:45 am.
Morning Worship Service will begin at 10:00 am and will feature soprano, Dr. Sun-Joo Oh, who will present a program of Easter music. Dr. Oh is Professor of Voice at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Dr. Oh will be accompanied by Dr. Benjamin Caton, Emeritus Professor of Music at ETSU. Caton, a Newport native, was a pupil of the late Kathryn W. Bauman, and son of the late B. D. and Edna Caton. The church extends a warm invitation to the community to each of these events.
