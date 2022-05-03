COCKE COUNTY—Several new names and faces will take office after the results of Tuesday's County Primary Election. A total of six new office holders were elected, which is the most since the 1998 Primary in Cocke County.
The most anticipated of the Primary races, County Mayor and Sheriff, will see the winners square off against candidates in the County General Election in August.
Rob Mathis secured the win in the Mayor’s Primary with 4,478 votes, compared to 2,303 votes received by his opponent, Michael McCarter. Mathis will face Independent candidates Clay Blazer and Casey Jones in August.
C.J. Ball received just over 76%, 5,156 votes, to best Hollis Emmons in the Republican race for County Sheriff. Emmons finished with a total of 1,445 votes at the end of the evening. Ball will be pitted against Independent candidate John Carroll in August’s General Election.
One of the closely contested races saw incumbent candidate Dwayne McCallister retain his spot as County Road Superintendent over officer seeker Rick McGaha. The tally gave McCallister 53.31% of the vote, compared to 46.59% percent for McGaha.
The County Trustee race saw five candidates seek the office that is currently being held by Mathis. Mitch Fine collected 43.16% of the vote, 3,013 votes, to take the office over competitors Jody Lowe, Eric Henderson, Melissa Goddard and Rocky Gentry. Lowe finished as the runner up in the race with 1,405 votes.
An incumbent was upset Tuesday evening in the race for General Sessions Court Judge. Brad Davidson was bested by Mark Strange after serving in the position for the last eight years. Strange received 4,924 votes, 63.28%, to become the county’s next Sessions Judge. Davidson received 2,489 votes in his failed re-election bid.
County residents also elected a new Sessions Court Clerk Tuesday evening. Brenda Ramsey bested Angie Mathis to take the office being vacated by Frankie “Peachie” Cody. Cody did not seek re-election as she is retiring at the end of her term. Ramsey carried 62.64% of the vote earning 4,145 votes. Mathis finished with a total of 2,470 votes.
The County Clerk's Office race was decided fairly early on after current clerk, Shalee McClure, garnered 5,143 votes, 76.35%, in her first race as the sitting office holder. McClure was appointed to the position by the County Legislative Body upon the retirement of Jan Brockwell. McClure defeated Lesley Hedgepath Wylie who received 1,589 votes.
The numbers below represent the unofficial totals provided by the Cocke County Election Commission. Look for a complete story and list of votes by precinct in the weekend edition of the Newport Plain Talk.
Cocke Co. Mayor Rep. Primary
Rob Mathis (R) — 4,478
Michael A. McCarter (R) — 2,303
Cocke Co. Sheriff Rep. Primary
C.J. Ball (R) — 5,156
Hollis Emmons (R) — 1,445
District Attorney General Dist. 4 - Rep. Primary
James B. "Jimmy" Dunn (R) — 5,392
Michael Shults (R) – 1,409
Chancellor Dist. 4/5 - Rep. Primary
Jim Ripley (R) — 3,539
Nick Black (R) — 1,915
Cocke Co. General Sessions Judge Rep. Primary
Mark Strange (R) — 4,294
Brad L. Davidson (R) — 2,489
Cocke Co. Clerk Rep. Primary
Shalee McClure (R) — 5,143
Lesley Hedgepath Wylie (R) — 1,589
Cocke Co. Sessions Court Clerk Rep. Primary
Brenda Ramsey (R) — 4,145
Angie Mathis (R) — 2,470
Cocke Co. Trustee Rep. Primary
Mitch Fine (R) — 3,013
Jody Lowe (R) — 1,405
Rocky Gentry (R) — 1,124
Eric Henderson (R) — 837
Melissa Goddard (R) — 598
Cocke Co. Road Superintendent Rep. Primary
Dwayne McCallister (R) —3,657
Rick McGaha (R) —3,196
