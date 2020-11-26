NEWPORT—The holiday season is upon us, and giving to those in need is at the forefront of many people’s minds.
Empower Cocke County helps members in the community in a multitude of ways.
They most recently provided 100 Thanksgiving meal boxes as part of their outreach program.
Each box was filled with all the necessary items to prepare a proper meal.
Items included a turkey, corn, green beans, mac and cheese, yams, cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie mix.
The food boxes were made possible through a reward provided to Empower by the East Tennessee Foundation.
Several Empower employees and volunteers helped with the distribution.
Annette Burke, Empower Director, was thankful for the reward that made the distribution possible, as well as the volunteers, which included local pastors.
“I am grateful for every volunteer,” Burke said.
“Collectively, they make it possible for us to do what we do in the community.”
With colder weather approaching, Burke said that Empower has winter coats available to those who are in need of one this winter.
Coats are limited to one per person, and will be handed out until the last one is gone.
Susan Clevenger, Outreach Director at Crossroads Community Church, helped with the distribution at Empower.
On Thanksgiving Day, Clevenger and many others distributed drive-thru meals at Crossroads, which benefitted more than 100 members of the community.
