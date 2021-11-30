PARROTTSVILLE—The annual Parrottsville Christmas Parade will be this Saturday, December 4, at 1 p.m. and will feature participants rolling, singing and dancing down the street of Downtown Parrottsville.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Toyland.” The parade, which is organized by the Parrottsville Ruritan Club, will feature the Cocke County High School Red Regiment Marching Band, floats, antique cars and tractors, horses, a wagon pulled by horses, Santa, and more!
Staging for the parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Parrottsville Elementary School and participants are asked to be at the staging area by noon to begin the lineup.
All area businesses, school and church groups, bands, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to attend.
Free parade applications can be found online at www.parrottsvillechristmas.com or www.facebook.com/parrottsvillechristmas. There is no fee to participate in the parade!
This year’s Grand Marshal is Parrottsville resident Derrick Woods.
After 32-years of service, Woods recently retired from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and currently serves as East Tennessee Region Law Enforcement Liaison for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and is an adjunct instructor for Walters State Community College’s Police Academy.
Woods is an inspiring community leader and serves on the board of Rural Medical Services, Boys & Girls Club, Isaiah 117, Leadership Cocke County, Empower Cocke County, Parrottsville Ruritan Club, Prevention Alliance of Cocke County, as well as being the Save the Children C5 Leadership Table Chair, a TN Scholarship Mentor, and Camp Mariposa Volunteer!
His education includes a Bachelor Science Degree Business/Law Enforcement from Liberty University, an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice and Associate of Applied Science in Public Safety-Law Enforcement from Walter State Community College, and he is a graduate of the University of Tennessee National Forensic Academy, Cocke County Leadership, and East Tennessee Regional Leadership.
Woods is married to Tessa Woods and they have two children Makayla (Woods) Barrett and Jordan Woods. They are expecting there first grandchild from Ethan and Makayla Barrett.
As far as everything he gives to his community, he says, “I am greatly humbled to receive this award. Always remember it is self rewarding to give to others than to receive.”
Woods is also receiving the Citizen of The Year and Ruritan of the Year awards from the Parrottsville Ruritan Club at its December Christmas Banquet.
Following the parade will be Parrottsville’s Christmas In The Park with Santa and Frosty. Children can visit with Santa and finalize their Christmas wish list.
