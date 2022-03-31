Newport Utilities Water construction crews will be extending a water line across Chemwood Drive beginning Monday, April 4, weather permitting. This construction work requires closing Chemwood Drive at Lisega Boulevard beginning Monday, April 4, through Tuesday, April 5.
Commuters in the area are advised to use an alternate route as vehicles will not be able to travel through the construction area. Access to businesses located along Chemwood Drive and Lisega Boulevard will not be blocked. If weather does not permit work to begin Monday, a new schedule will be set.
