The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two deadly animal attacks that occurred on Jimtown Road in Newport.
Reports show the first attack occurred on April 1 and resulted in the death of Tony Ahrens. A second attack occurred on July 12, which resulted in the death of Amber Miller.
An autopsy has been ordered for the most recent attack victim, but results are still pending.
“An autopsy is scheduled for Miller, but as of now, both have been deemed an “animal” attack by the hospitals,” said Major Chuck Evans of the Sheriff’s Office.
“The autopsy may shed more light on that. As for details of the Miller incident, that is all we are releasing at this time. Both cases are under investigation.”
