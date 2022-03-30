The Cosby High School Counseling Department is sponsoring a financial aid workshop on Thursday, April 14th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m in the Cosby High School Cafeteria. This workshop is open to all Cosby High School parents and students in grades 9-11.
Erika Adams, Tennessee Student Assistance Outreach Specialist for East Tennessee will host this event. Topics will include the post-secondary financial aid process, FAFSA, TN Promise and other state and federal programs.
For more information contact the Cosby High School Counseling Department at 423-487-5602, ext 5356 or 5357.
