Approximately 375 children entered kindergarten this past year in both school systems in Cocke County. Of these 375, approximately 62% entered kindergarten having attended some type of early childhood education (ECE) program, such as Pre-K, Head Start, or preschool/daycares. In the past, these ECE providers were at full capacity with long waiting lists.
However post-Covid, enrollment in early childhood education programs has continued to be much lower than normal, dropping six percentage points from last year.
“Count Down to Kindergarten” is an awareness campaign provided by the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5, formerly Rural Accelerator Initiative) to help parents know what is expected of children entering kindergarten and to help the children be prepared for the transition to school.
With so many children in home care, it is the hope of the leadership team that this resource has been helpful and that parents/caregivers are incorporating the monthly kindergarten readiness skills into the child’s daily routines.
The May “Count Down to Kindergarten” skill is personal information. Parents/caregivers who have been following this series of articles will remember that personal information was introduced in September with children knowing their full name, address, phone number, age, and birthday. In October, the focus was on letter recognition with children recognizing and naming uppercase and lowercase letters. Throughout the year, parents/caregivers have been encouraged to let children practice holding a pencil, markers, and crayons. The May skill brings all these previous skills to application.
When entering kindergarten, children should be able to print their first and last name. They should use the proper form of using an uppercase letter for the first letter of both the first and last name and using lowercase letters for the remaining letters. (Example: Judy Smith NOT JUDY SMITH). Printing their names in all uppercase letters is hard for children to “unlearn;” so, it is much better for them to learn the correct way from the start.
With warmer temperatures dominating the weather forecast, now is the perfect time to practice the gross motor skill for May- outdoor play! This includes any outside play such as running, hopping, riding a bicycle, and throwing/catching/kicking a ball. Check out the Born Learning Trails in the playground area of the Newport City Park and around the walking track at the Cosby Rural Medical Center. The trail will give you some fun ways to get your body moving and then take home a free book (or two, or three) from one of the Little Free Libraries!
Many kindergarten teachers express a concern that children enter kindergarten lacking fine motor skills. Remember these are the small muscles in the hand that must be developed and strengthened through repetitive use. These are the muscles necessary for holding a pencil properly. If families/caregivers have access to being outside, children can collect rocks, pick up sticks or twigs, and help plant flower/vegetable seeds. A scavenger hunt is a fun activity for children to collect items that might later be used in an art project.
As always, practicing kindergarten readiness skills should be fun for both the child and adult. Every parent/caregiver has what it takes to help a child be ready for kindergarten. It does not take expensive toys or products; it simply takes interaction between the adult and child, using what is already around the house to develop the child’s cognitive and motor skills. As you plan summer activities, enjoy time with your child and have fun as you both get ready for kindergarten. Visit CockeCountyC5.org for activities (like a scavenger hunt!) and resources.
