NEWPORT—After months of discussion and several meetings, County Legislative Body (CLB) members have voted to move forward with premium pay for county employees. Commissioners made the decision during the CLB meeting Monday evening.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger made the motion that received the backing of the majority of the body. Full-time county employees will receive $4,000 and part-time employees will receive a total of $2,000 for hours worked during the pandemic. To qualify for pay, full-time employees need to have worked a total of 307 hours and part-time a total of 153 hours from March 3, 2020 to December 31, 2021.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger provided the body with more information after the state handed down final guidance on the use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. The county will receive a total of $6.9 million that will be used for various projects. It will take an estimated $1.1 million from that total amount to provide the one time premium pay to employees.
The new guidance provided by the state extended the eligibility to all employees that work for the county. Prior regulations limited pay to those who were considered essential during the pandemic.
“I wanted to wait for the state portal to open and receive the final rules from the state,” Ottinger said. “The original guidelines that were available just last month limited eligibility to medical, transportation, sanitation and a few others. The rules have changed and now everyone is eligible.”
Clevenger considered all of the other projects the county hopes to use the money for before making the recommendation of $4,000 and $2,000. He said the county should have close to $1 million left in federal funds after money is allotted for major projects.
“We need to take care of our in house needs first,” Clevenger said. “We can provide this pay to our employees first, then we can use the excess funds to bless our nonprofits. I think this bonus amount will give us a good buffer for what we need on our other projects.”
Mayor Ottinger encouraged the body to hold a workshop moving forward to create a spending plan. She said all the planned expenditures should be fine but would like the state to review things to avoid any repayment of funds.
Providing the premium pay to employees is a top priority, but Ottinger said it will not be a quick turnaround. “There are 300 plus employees and time sheets will need to be pulled for everyone,” Ottinger said. “The auditor will need proof of hours worked by each of the employees to prove they are eligible. This is a high priority but not an immediate turnaround.”
Clevenger’s motion included a budget amendment to move the ARP money into the county’s payroll funds to cover the premium pay. It is estimated that the county will have to pay an additional $100,000 to cover taxes, Social Security, Medicare and retirement once the pay has been provided to employees.
During the meeting Partnership President Lucas Graham provide the body with a brief update on the recruitment efforts for the Conagra facility. Graham said that Albany Farms’ leadership group recently performed a walkthrough of the facility.
The group is currently in talks with Phoenix Investors, owners of the facility, on financials for the plant, but Graham did not say if it would be a purchase or lease option.
“If it’s Albany they hope to be operational here in the second quarter of the year,” Graham said. “I hope it’s quicker, but nothing has been signed. There are still three or four companies interested in the broadway campus and 12 currently interested in the distribution center on Highway 73.”
Graham told the body he would provide more information as it becomes available.
In other matters, the CLB approved a proposed lease request from the Election Commission for a site that will be used during Early Voting in the 2022 elections. They also approved a property tax refund to Isaiah 117 Properties LLC for $790.
The County Legislative Body will meet again on Tuesday, February 22 at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.