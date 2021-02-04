COCKE COUNTY—Join the Cocke County Partnership's Chamber of Commerce for the perfect outing for all chocolate loving people. Visit participating businesses from February 8 through Valentine's Day and customers will receive decadent chocolate treats of all kinds. Shop in our amazing stores for the loves in your life and support our local businesses.
Participating businesses include:
Addi & Emma's Closet: 117 McMahan Ave.
Beauty Center Hair & Nail Studio: 328 West Broadway
Cajun Voodoo BBQ: Follow on FB for daily locations
China 1 Newport: 133 Western Plaza Dr.
Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce: 115 Mulberry St.
Cocke County Partnership Tourism: 115 Mulberry St.
Empower Cocke County: 370 East Broadway
Factory Connection: 163 Western Plaza Dr.
Farmers Home Furniture: 226 West Broadway
Fisher Insurance: 315 E Main St.
Flowers by Wilma: 220 East Broadway
Foust Screen Designs: 257 Old Knoxville Hwy.
Fruit Jar Alley: 249 East Broadway
Jewelry Connection: 259 West Broadway
Newport Health & Rehab Center: 135 Generation Dr.
Our Place: 115 Cricket Hollow Way, Cosby
Perfect Peace Events: 243 East Broadway
Rocky Top Grafix: 622 North St.
Southern Raine Boutique: 113 McMahan Ave.
Southern Sunrise Cafe: 238 East Broadway
State Farm Angela Grooms: 258 East Main St.
Rustic Cow Ice Cream & Cow Café: 205 East Broadway
The Mustard Seed: 331 Cosby Hwy.
Touch of Class Salon and Spa: 109 McMahan Ave
Follow the event on Facebook for any recent business additions and sneak peeks!
