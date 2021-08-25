The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured flood-devastated areas of Middle Tennessee on Wednesday to assess the damage from a weekend deluge that caught residents off guard in the morning hours, killing more than a dozen people and leaving hundreds homeless.
More than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage, according to the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee jointly toured the area on Wednesday. The first stop was Waverly First Baptist Church, which is being used as a shelter, with a table of food lining one wall and small beds lining another.
Lee became choked up when talking to those temporarily living in the shelter, as well as those who have been assisting. "Tragedy comes in a moment. But what we've seen here is the intersection of tragedy and hope," said Lee.
Lee also said President Joe Biden called him Tuesday and offered his support, noting that the Biden administration quickly approved the state's request for an emergency declaration, which frees up federal aid to help with recovery efforts in Humphreys County.
