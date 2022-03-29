NEWPORT—Candidates for county leadership positions announced their political platforms Thursday at the Cocke County Republican Party Forum, held at the courthouse. An audience of about 80 citizens heard from candidates for sheriff, county mayor, trustee, sessions court judge, and more as the public begins to decide who gets their votes in the upcoming primary election.
Each candidate took turns answering questions from moderator and Chairman Kenny Cody, of the Cocke County Republican Party.
This article is one in a two-part series covering the whole event, and outlines the mayoral candidate platforms as well as those running for county trustee, the most contested race of the primary. Look for more extensive coverage in The Newport Plain Talk weekend edition.
Because County Mayor Crystal Ottinger is not seeking another term, the race is open; however, just two of four mayoral candidates appeared at the event. Michael McCarter and County Trustee Rob Mathis presented their mayoral platforms.
One hour into the forum, County Trustee Rob Mathis was the first mayoral candidate to speak. Mathis is a former Cocke County High School teacher and retired from the U.S. Army after serving in Iraq and rising to the rank of Captain.
He came to the meeting prepared with talking points and a handout for attendees. The document contains an outline of his six-point county revitalization plan, printed and attached to his resumé.
Mathis told the audience he wants to bring his leadership skills to work for the county government in an effort to unite Cocke County under the shared purpose of improving the standard of living in the area. Drawing from observations during his 12 years as trustee, he said he wants to see more collective action towards a shared purpose.
“We have to quit tearing each other apart,” he said, glancing at the other candidates behind him, “and start building our county up together. Pull together, and that’s something that’s missing right now in our county government. We’ve got a lot of well-intentioned folks but we really don’t have the leadership to pull all those pieces together for the same purpose.”
He said his plan as mayor includes improvements in the manufacturing, agricultural and distribution sectors of the local economy, as well as bringing tech jobs to the county, which he says sits on the Tennessee Valley Technology Corridor.
He said because of global supply chain problems, manufacturing jobs are returning to the U.S. and that he wants to bring those jobs back to Cocke County as well.
First, he said he wants to take care of the employers still available to the county.
“We’re going to enhance the employers we have. First off, stop the bleeding, right? We’re going to make sure that we are the best partners that the employers we still have, have ever had. And then we’re going to go after, we want to see new partnerships.”
Mathis said because of the county’s proximity to other tourism draws, the county could enjoy more tax revenue from tourism without the added congestion associated with larger tourism centers like Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg.
“None of us wants to have the traffic problems that they have in Sevier County, and Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge,” he said, but pointed out that Cocke County makes about 10 cents on the dollar – about $12 million annually in tourism revenue – compared to what neighboring tourism centers bring in. “We don’t want to be that 120 million dollar monster, because we know what that means: all the traffic, and congestion, and everything else, right? But what if we just take that from 10 cents to 20 cents?”
He said he was not in favor of a wheel tax, calling it a choice between two terrible choices. Instead, he said more revenue could come from a higher sales tax.
He said that in 2020 and 2021, sales tax revenue grew by 30% without county manipulation, generating a dollar amount equal to what is required for jail expense, a number he said is about $2.5 million.
“$1 million to the city of Newport, an extra $2.5 million flowed into Cocke County, more than what we collected two years ago. Why is nobody talking about that?” he asked. “We’re talking about what it costs to be, uh, pay for the, the monthly—or the annual debt expense for the jail. That’s right around 2.4, 2.5 that’s being thrown around. We got $2.4 million extra coming into the county already. Why is no one talking about that?”
His push for a diversified economy includes raising livestock and growing food.
“I think it helps us to keep with our roots with that, and also it’s good business,” he said. “It makes sense to be able to have some independence, and growing your own food doesn’t hurt either.”
The second mayoral candidate, Michael McCarter, is a marketing manager at Ole Smoky Moonshine.
He said he was the 12th employee at the company when he started 10 years ago, and has seen it grow to more than 800 workers.
He said he was happy to see production move to Cocke County.
“When it was time to expand, Cocke County was always on that beat,” he said. “Gatlinburg and Sevier County have got rich off the poor people’s back of Cocke County.”
He says currently the company spends $15 million in Cocke County.
“Folks, the way we keep taxes low is encourage investment in Cocke County,” he said. “We have to work with businesses.”
McCarter turned to Mathis and thanked him for his military service.
“Now, granted, my opponent’s got great military service, and thank you Rob, for your military service,” he said. “But we’re fighting a different type of war here at home, because we’re a poor county. We’ve got seniors to worry about. We have got those that’s shut-in, that don’t have the ability, that’s living paycheck to paycheck.”
Like Mathis, McCarter said the citizens of Cocke County can make a difference, if everyone works together. He said his working relationship with Nashville and Washington, D.C. – as well as the county commission at home – affords him the opportunity to make a difference for the people of Cocke County.
“I work with some great guys that want to invest in this area, and this is a competitive market,” he said. “We need a county mayor that’s willing to roll up his sleeves, because this is a battle. Every county wants that new manufacturing job. We have to have things shovel-ready here. We have to have business take an interest in us. We have to be a salesman. We have to be out fighting for those jobs and ‘why Cocke County.’ I can show you the proof in the results because five years ago there was no signs of life in the industrial park. There is today, and there will be tomorrow, because I believe in Cocke County.”
McCarter said he knows the county faces problems, and that all people should have a seat at the table and be able to express their ideas and concerns. He set himself apart from the other candidates by highlighting his knowledge of economic investment.
“I’m running to give you a choice. If you want the same norm, I’m not your person. If you want somebody that can think outside the box, that works with people that’s doing 1031s that’s looking to invest money, to build our economy here, to keep your homeowner’s taxes low, to be able to go to Nasvhille and talk to our legislators in Nashville, to Washington to find out what federal moneys, from state moneys we can utilize to build here at home to expand our infrastructure, to be able to work with city officials. Folks, I sit in those meetings. I’m fixing to leave here in about two hours to head to Atlanta for a meeting strictly about what we can do to advance the ball here in Cocke County.
He said the county is on the right track to see great things happen, and that is why he is running.
“If I didn’t think I could make a difference,” he said, “I wouldn’t be running.”
To close out the evening, five candidates spoke for the Cocke County Trustees race, making it the most contested race in the 2022 primary, Cody said, as well as the first new Trustee in 12 years. Eric Henderson, Rocky Gentry, Mitch Fine, Melissa Goddard and Jody Lowe discussed their platforms.
Among other duties, the work of a county trustee involves collecting tax money, keeping a fair regular count of all money received, and even investing idle money on behalf of the county.
Henderson spoke first. A Del Rio native, he graduated from Tusculum University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Six years of management experience running businesses in the truck stop and service industry have prepared him for the administrative work involved in the office. He said he manages businesses throughout Knoxville, Clinton and Kodak.
“I’ve spent six years of my life in finance, accounting,” Henderson said. “I have approximately a million dollars worth of inventory, cash, property that’s constantly under my control, as we speak. I’m responsible for that, so I’ll be responsible for your money as Cocke County Trustee.”
Next, Rocky Gentry spoke. With arms folded across his chest, Gentry said his work running the technology department for the city of Newport has prepared him for the role of county trustee.
After graduating from ITT Technical Institute in Knoxville, he said within 15 years he became Director of IT for the city, and is the county’s sole technology professional working to implement technology solutions, as well as securing the systems used by law enforcement and the county website.
“I have helped fire department, all the way to animal control,” he said. “At the police department, like C.J. said, body cameras, car cameras, tasers, anything dealing with passwords—it’s me. I’m it. I’m the only one.”
He said he does IT work for about 30 police officers and more than 100 city employees.
“In this position of trustee, the root of that word is trust,” Gentry said, “and right now off the top of my head, I can probably give you 50 passwords of employees here in the city. I would never compromise those, ever, and they trust me with that, and in this position of trustee – like Rob said – he’s brought this position up to where you can do everything basically computerized now at his office.”
He said local government computer systems are attacked everyday, and that he has a friend who works at the children’s hospital in Knoxville, where computer systems were recently infected with ransomware.
“They’re demanding they pay money to get their files back,” Gentry said. “Well I can tell you at the city, we’ve never had one attack in 15 years I’ve been there. I have it secure. I’ll have the trustee’s office secure, and if any of the other county offices want me to, I can make theirs secure.”
Mitch Fine was next to speak. Born and raised in Cocke County, he said he has been an educator with Cocke County schools and the Newport City School system for the past 12 years.
He said he has seen people struggling, and is glad to see the county moving up.
“Our county is very distressed,” Fine said in his opening remark. “We can’t afford to see a dollar go anywhere.”
He teaches 5th grade, which is about the age he said he himself began working, in the 4th grade. He said his first job quickly put him in charge of things like inventory, balancing books, pricing, gathering and organizing invoices, as well as putting together tax preparation material.
He said he has worked more than 23 years in the industrial field, 15 of which were spent in management positions and supervision.
“I was on call 24/7,” he said. “I can assure you, if something messes up in that trustee’s office, if it’s three o’clock in the morning, if it’s four o’clock in the morning – or if we leave at lunch and I have to come back – I can assure you that light will be on in that trustee’s office.”
He said he has never cheated anyone, and does not like cheaters.
“Like I said, our county is so distressed, so we have to account for every single dollar,” Fine said. “I can assure you I will not let you down.”
He said learning is a lifelong process, and he is not deterred by having to learn something new, should the job call for it.
“I know me, and I know my self-efficacy, and I know that I’ll get the job done that needs to be done.”
Melissa Goddard was next to speak. For 22 years, she said she has owned and operated Goddard Real Estate.
With the exception of the economic crisis in 2008, she said she was a multi-million dollar producer for the better part of both decades.
“Anything I do, if you know me, it’s not a zero, one or two. I’m 10-plus. I don’t give anything half-effort. A job, people, if I’m in, I’m in and I’m going to give it my 100%.”
Goddard said she handles yearly audits from the state, as well as escrow accounts that are always correct.
“We have never been off. Never. We’ve never had a complaint where we had to go to a meeting, or anything.”
She says it is her job to help people move into Cocke County, and that she has brought tax revenue into the county.
“I broke the cycle with my generation in my family,” she said. “I give it a hundred percent and I can do this job.”
Jody Lowe was the last to speak in the trustee race. Introducing himself as a Christian Conservative, Lowe said he is secretary for the Cocke County GOP and a member of the Cocke County Partnership.
He coaches basketball at Cosby High School and his son’s tee-ball team.
He said he has always been involved in the community, as he and his twin brother expressed curiosities about the world that signaled maturity at an early age.
He later said he did not plan on working in public service, but that it came about more naturally.
“I don’t have to change who I am,” Lowe said. “You see a lot of people, they’ll come out of their hole or they’ll start doing things differently whenever they want to try to get votes. I am going to be pretty genuine. I don’t have to change my personality. I don’t have to change who I am. Um, I have a genuine personality, and I genuinely care about you all—about the people of Cocke County.”
He said the work of a trustee is like customer service, and his 12 years of work at a Gatlinburg restaurant prepared him for the role.
“They’re coming to your office, and they’re giving you their hard-earned money,” he said. “I have been prepared for this because I worked in customer service. I work at the Peddler Steakhouse in Gatlinburg.”
Lowe said the evening was full of buzzwords, such as integrity, or honesty, as candidates compete for positions in county government.
“Everybody’s going to use the word ‘trust,’ OK?” he asked. “At the Peddler, at the end of the night, whatever money you make, that goes into a bucket and you split it with everybody that works there, every server there, evenly, OK? If I go in there and I make $500, I put that in the bucket, and if somebody else makes $250, put that in, you split it evenly. So, that job is based solely on trust.”
His management role at the restaurant also has him working in the office, working with high volumes of money every day, which he can use to his advantage to do the job.
“I see that everything matches, everything goes into the bank bag, and is dropped off at the bank,” he said, “and there’s never been an issue.”
Lowe said he has been conferring with contacts in the Tennessee Trustee’s Association and going over the manual in preparation for his run.
“I’m not afraid of the job,” he said, holding up the manual. “I try to familiarize myself as much as I can about the job. I feel like that’s all I can do, and I would sure like the opportunity to use this and put this to good use.”
Three candidates run uncontested: Public Defender Becca Lee, Register of Deeds Mark McGaha and Circuit Court Clerk Kristy Nease.
In the next edition, Attorney General Jimmy Dunn runs for reelection; however, his opponent Michael Shults was absent from the forum. Rep. Jeremy Faison speaks, as well as Chief Deputy C.J. Ball, whose opponent, Hollis Emmons, was absent.
The public hears from 4th/5th District Chancellor candidates Nick Black and Jim Ripley.
County Clerk Shalée McClure and her opponent, Lesley Hedgepath Wylie discuss their approaches to the role in the next edition.
Brenda Ramsey and Angela Mathis compete for Sessions Court Clerk, and Dwayne “Bullet” McCallister faces Rick McGaha for the title of Superintendent of Roads, all in the weekend edition.
Full videos of the forum are available at the Cocke County Republican Party Facebook page.
The primary vote is held Tuesday, May 3. Early voting begins April 13 and runs through April 28.
