Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to a residence on Caney Creek Road in reference to a possible domestic assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, Ensley made contact with Jennifer Toby, who stated that her husband had gotten angry over the kids playing with the dog and throwing the ball around.
Toby stated that she began arguing with her husband, Jason Toby, who allegedly smacked her across her face as she stood up from the couch. She claimed that he pushed her into a window and she blocked him, otherwise he would have struck her again. Mrs. Toby stated that her husband tried to take her phone from her but failed.
She stated that after the altercation occurred she called 911 and her husband gathered his things and left. Toby filled out a written statement of the events that occurred during the incident. The report states that Toby’s face appeared to be red where she claimed to have been struck. Sevier County officers located
Mr. Toby at his mother’s home on Jones Cove Road and transported him back to Cocke County. He was then taken to the Cocke County Jail.
