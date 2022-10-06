A Newport woman, according to a police report, made a desperate escape out of the back door of a convenience store after reportedly having her life threatened.
Newport police and Cocke County sheriff deputies responded Oct. 2 to Motel 6 on Heritage Blvd., regarding an assault that occurred on Askew Road.
According to the report, Raven Solis stated she was choked and hit at her residence and had been trying to leave safely but was unable to do so until she talked Nathaniel Solis into driving her to town and stopping at Newport Weigle's so she could use the restroom.
Raven Solis advised earlier problems arose when Nathaniel accused her of being with someone else and demanded to look through her phone, while making statements that he would kill her. According to the report, Raven stated Nathaniel looked through the phone and started choking her and hitting her with it. Raven stated she told Nathaniel she needed to use the bathroom, knowing there was a window she could jump out of and escape safely, being in fear he would kill her as Nathaniel had told her several times in the past.
According to the report, Raven said once inside the bathroom she was instructed by Nathaniel to remove her clothes so he could look for any places on her to make sure she had not been with anyone else. She was unable to escape as reportedly Nathaniel followed her inside.
The report states Raven then asked if they could ride to town to get something to eat and Nathaniel agreed and got in the driver's side of the car and reportedly told Raven if she tried to run from the other side he would shoot her in the back and kill her.
Once in town, per the report, Raven told Nathaniel she really needed to use the restroom and Nathaniel pulled into Weigle's but demanded to hold her phone so she couldn't call anyone while she was inside. Raven then went in, ran out the backdoor, going to Motel 6 where she was met shortly after by Newport Police.
According to the report, deputies saw a very large swollen knot on Raven's forehead and visible strangulation marks on her neck that were still very red. She had large rips on her clothing.
While on scene, Nathaniel pulled into Motel 6 and was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault. According to the report, he stated no assault had taken place but the storyline of events told to deputies was the same only leaving out the part about the physical altercation. Deputies later located two phones inside the pocket of Nathaniel after placing him under arrest, one of them being the pink phone described by the alleged victim as being hers.
Nathaniel was transported by Newport police to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
