NEWPORT—Members of the County Board of Education met Thursday evening where they approved a new mask requirement for teachers and students.
Effect beginning September 21, a face covering is required for all students, faculty and staff while in person on any Board of Education Property.
The face covering requirement will be added to Cocke County Board Policy under Dress Code.
Director of Schools Manney Moore also briefed board members on the new class schedule.
From September 14-18, students will remain on a hybrid A-B schedule with Friday September 18 being a remote learning day.
Starting on September 21 all traditional students will attend Monday through Thursday with Friday, September 25 being a remote day
The same will apply to the week of September 28 through October 2. All traditional students will attend Monday through Thursday with Friday, October 2 being a remote day.
The week of October 5-9 will be a remote learning week for all students.
Starting October 12, all traditional students will resume a regular 5-day a week schedule.
This schedule is subject to change pending classroom, school, and district data and conditions that are monitored on a daily basis.
