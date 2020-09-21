NEWPORT—The Cocke County Office on Aging is once again partnering with Wilson's Sav-Mor Drugs for their annual flu shot clinics.
Members of the public can call 423-623-7296 ext. 5401 to schedule an appointment to receive a flu shot.
The shots will be administered at the ETHRA Office in Newport located at 440 Eastern Plaza Shopping Center.
Shots will be available on Friday, September 25 and Friday October 9.
Most insurances plans cover this vaccination, but there will be a $20 copay if no insurance is used.
Free flu shots are available for the first 20 people who call and register.
To be eligible for a free flu shot you must be 60 or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.